Shimmering Shay











The glitzy jewelry by Shay, a Californian brand specializing in jewelry with many zeros (in the price) ♦

One of the songs that have characterized the sixties was California Dreaming. Those who know this lyric, knows that nostalgia of colors, the bright sky, scented air has infected around the world. But the colors of California are not only in the sky: they are able to enter the soul. So in 2002 Ladan and Tania Shayan, mother and daughter, have brought the colors and the clear outlines of the Californian landscape inside of Shay, luxury jewelery that combines a sophisticated design with that a little bling of the rich citizens of Los Angeles County.



Handmade and without making economy with stones, gold and platinum jewelry, the jewels are quite showy, but without falling into excess (with minor exceptions). Maxi chains of gold studded with diamonds are imagined to wear at wrist of high and haughty ladies at a party on the terrace of a five star hotel. Multi-layer rings surround fingers capable of supporting their size. In short, dreaming California you can imagine the world of film productions, men in tuxedos and women with jewelry designer Shay. If you like baguette diamonds and jewelry that does everything to not be invisible, take a look at their collections. Prices, of course, are also Californians. Lavinia Andorno













