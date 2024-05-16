Conte Diamonds opens a showroom in Milan, inside the World Join Center, a few steps from the Portello area and City Life. Thanks to the glass window that runs along the entire side of the showroom, natural light floods the environment, making the most of the precious details of the jewels. The environment is characterized by the light nuances of the furnishings to the shiny surfaces of the furnishing accessories, everything contributes to enhancing the beauty of the precious items on display. The showroom is open by appointment for B2B and private customers and is located in viale Achille Papa 30 in Milan.

We have created a true silent oasis in which to discover the precious world of Conte Diamonds. Everything is designed to offer an exciting and unforgettable experience to our customers, to whom we always offer only the best.

Giuseppe Conte, founder, owner and CEO of Conte Diamonds