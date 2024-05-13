The Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction at the Four Season Hotel des Bergues in Geneva on May 15 features a selection of historical and modern jewels from all periods, as well as the most famous jewelery houses such as Harry Winston, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and many others. But not only. One of the stars of the day is The Yellow Rose, a rare deep yellow fancy diamond weighing an exceptional 202.18 carats (40.4 grams). The diamond has a pear cut and was mined in South Africa. Of course, it is GIA certified. Other characteristics: SI1 clarity, excellent polish and symmetry, medium blue fluorescence. The estimate is not indicated, but the price will be six figures.
Highlights in the auction also include a sensational Art Deco brooch with diamonds and onyx. The diamonds are old cut, calibré cut, pear-shaped, square and fancy set in platinum. The brooch is from around 1920, signed Cartier, New York. It is valued at 280,000 and 450,000 Swiss francs. Among the most interesting lots also for sale are a 23.15-carat D Internally Flawless diamond ring from Taffin, a 17.60-carat Colombian emerald and a magnificent 11.03-carat Kashmir sapphire ring.
A maxi yellow diamond from Christie’s
