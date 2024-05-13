The Yellow Rose, fancy intense yellow pear modified brilliant-cut diamond of 202.18 carats
The Yellow Rose, fancy intense yellow pear modified brilliant-cut diamond of 202.18 carats

The Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction at the Four Season Hotel des Bergues in Geneva on May 15 features a selection of historical and modern jewels from all periods, as well as the most famous jewelery houses such as Harry Winston, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and many others. But not only. One of the stars of the day is The Yellow Rose, a rare deep yellow fancy diamond weighing an exceptional 202.18 carats (40.4 grams). The diamond has a pear cut and was mined in South Africa. Of course, it is GIA certified. Other characteristics: SI1 clarity, excellent polish and symmetry, medium blue fluorescence. The estimate is not indicated, but the price will be six figures.

Spilla art déco di Cartier con diamanti e onice
Cartier art deco brooch with diamonds and onyx

Highlights in the auction also include a sensational Art Deco brooch with diamonds and onyx. The diamonds are old cut, calibré cut, pear-shaped, square and fancy set in platinum. The brooch is from around 1920, signed Cartier, New York. It is valued at 280,000 and 450,000 Swiss francs. Among the most interesting lots also for sale are a 23.15-carat D Internally Flawless diamond ring from Taffin, a 17.60-carat Colombian emerald and a magnificent 11.03-carat Kashmir sapphire ring.
Anello con smeraldo di 17,60 carati
17.60 carat emerald ring

Anello di Taffin con diamanti D Internally Flawless di 23,15 carati
Taffin ring with 23.15 carat D Internally Flawless diamonds
Anello con zaffiro del Kashmir di 11,03 carati
11.03 carat Kashmir sapphire ring

Spilla Dragonfly
