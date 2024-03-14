Tiffany Wonder is the title of the exhibition organized in Tokyo which brings together hundreds of design masterpieces from the American Maison. The exhibition is set up at the Tokyo Node gallery, inside the Toranomon Hills Station Tower, in the Japanese capital, and will continue until June 23rd. Tickets are available until June 23 on the Tiffany & Co. app, downloadable in the iOS and Google Play app stores. The exhibition is an opportunity to admire the legendary Tiffany diamonds and jewels that have marked the history of the most famous brand in the world. In the different rooms, visitors will discover exceptional objects, which tell the story of almost 200 years of Tiffany & Co.’s history, such as the first Blue Book, the first mail order catalogue, one of the first Blue Boxes.



Tiffany Wonder aims to intrigue, inform and inspire visitors with unique creations, ranging from one of the most famous pieces of high jewelry, the Bird on a Rock brooch by Jean Schlumberger, to the innovations the Tiffany Diamond system, or the Tiffany Setting to stop a solitaire diamond.

Tiffany & Co. has been inspired by Japan for decades, and the House’s authentic relationship and long history with that region of the world has only grown. Our latest exhibition showcases some of the most exceptional creations, such as the first Bird on a Rock brooch from 1965, designed by Jean Schlumberger, one of the most talented designers of the 20th century. The exhibition, which highlights Tiffany’s exceptional craftsmanship, unparalleled authority in diamonds and inventiveness, will convey the joy of the House to every visitor.

Anthony Ledru, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tiffany & Co



Tiffany & Co.’s relationship with Japan dates back to 1837, when Charles Lewis Tiffany began offering his customers selected imported Japanese goods, a rarity on the American market. Many of the House’s best designers, such as Edward C. Moore, Louis Comfort Tiffany and Elsa Peretti, have found inspiration in their work in the arts of Japan. A celebration of respect and creativity, with various points of the exhibition dedicated to Tiffany & Co.’s ties to Japan.

