









For years Sonia Patrizia Catena has been organizing itineraries that combine themes of culture or art with the world of jewelery. These exhibition excursions, with the name of Ridefinire il Gioiello, are hosted by the Bijou Museum of Casalmaggiore, a town in the province of Cremona. This year Redefine il Gioiello is dedicated to 31 artist’s jewels, inspired by the Irish imagination, made up of green meadows, cliffs and Celtic atmospheres.



Participating in the exhibition are Atque Studio, Sabrina Bottura, Ana Calbucci, Luisa Capua, Paola Cisterni, Daniela Dente aka DADE, Gaia Descovich, donidelmare gioielli, Clara D’Onofrio, Elenadp crea, Ellence, FILOgioielli by Filomena Di Camillo, GIOI Giulia Vignetti , Khàrm design, Vanessa Kubach, La Chigi, Elisa Lanna, Lokta art Vasiliki Merianou, Claudia Marchioni, Paola Marzoli, Simona Olivieri, Oplà! Michela Deanesi, Orafacaterina, Patrizia J., Roberta Pozzi, Rosalba Rombolà, Chiara Scattolin, Sognando lo Scirocco Jewels, Anita Treccani, Monica Ungarelli, Xapa’Creazioni.The exhibition is combined with a competition with prizes from the cultural partners of Ridefinire il Gioiello. The winners will have the opportunity to exhibit in Milan at Marco Rossini’s Galleria Rossini and at Circuiti Dinamici for the wunderkammera project. A nominated artist will be able to obtain a period of artistic residency at the Stazione degli Artisti in Gambettola thanks to the Bosco Urban Art Project festival, while the Bijou Museum will decide a winner for a temporary exhibition point within the museum spaces.Casalmaggiore (Cremona) via Porzio, 9 – Sala ZaffanellaFrom 22 October 2022 to 21 January 2023

Exhibition hours:

Tuesday – Saturday 10-12 and 15-18

Sundays and holidays 15-19

exhibition open to the public until 13 January

Closed on December 25th and January 1st

Admissions: Full admission: € 3.00. Reduced admission: € 2.50 (under 25, over 65, groups of over 15 people). Free admission for: children under the age of 6, invalids, journalists, teachers and for holders of the Lombardy Museums Subscription Cumulative admission Bijou Museum – Diotti Museum € 4.50.