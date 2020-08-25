COLLANE, vetrina — August 25, 2020 at 4:20 am

The rainbow of Marie-Hélène de Taillac




Taste of India in the jewels of the French Marie-Hélène de Taillac ♦

Fascinated by India and precious stones, Marie-Helene de Taillac is inspired by the subcontinent to create jewels that reflect her culture and colorful world. The Wall Street Journal and Vogue have devoted her long and passionate portraits. The idea of a world that encompasses the rainbow came when she was three years old and playing with colored pencils, she says. Since then the colors of the gems are her passion. She uses the 22-carat gold and semi-precious stones such as amethyst, iolite, garnets in various shades and rose quartz, cut by the best artisans of Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan where she lives half the year in 1996, when she launched his first collection.  

Orecchini in oro giallo 22 carati e tanzanite
The story of Marie-Hélène de Taillac, in fact, has no boundaries. She was born in Tripoli, Libya, where her father was Elf (oil) representative for the Persian Gulf, but she also lived in Lebanon before moving to France in 1975. The designer then studied gemology and worked in the fashion industry. with Philip Treacy. But success reached him with jewelry: he opened stores in Paris, Tokyo or New York.
Anello con spinello e pietre multicolori
Orecchini a cerchio con zaffiri di diversi colori
Collana Calliope in oro giallo22 carati e lapislazzuli
Collana Sfera in oro giallo e acquamarina
Collana con gemme taglio briolette
Orecchini in oro con iolite e tanzanite
