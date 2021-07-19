









Gold turns into fur, feathers and leather through the creativity of Cadar ♦ ︎

It is only six years old, yet a few editions ago it already won a Couture Design Award on its debut and soon after it landed in the retail sales of Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus. Cadar, founded in 2015 by Michal Kadar, has also collected an award at the Town & Country Magazine Jewelry Awards in 2018. Its stylistic references are Art Deco, Art Nouveau, geometry and Japanese artistic motifs. With a recipe that, in fact, doesn’t have to be very easy to make.

Cadar’s jewels are handmade in New York and Italy. In 2019 Cadar’s jewels also appeared on the shelves of Neiman Marcus, with pieces including feathers from the Reflections collection, Endless and the Second Skin collection, to which were added the jewels of the Second Skin Python collection. Gold, so much yellow gold, punctuated by some diamonds. And many original solutions, like the Fur collection ring that really looks like a tuft of fur.