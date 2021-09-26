









In 2017 it won the Design Couture Awards in Las Vegas in the People’s choise category. And in 2021 Mariani 1878 did it again, this time in the Best in Gold category. The Maison based in Monza, a town a stone’s throw from Milan, is preparing to celebrate 150 years of a life full of awards, which testify to a goldsmith’s skill across the board. The previous prize, for example, was awarded thanks to Pon Pon, a three-dimensional drop pendant with 27 carats of very high quality diamonds. in the jewel each diamond was set individually and inserted in a sort of network that surrounds the central solitaire.



A jewel, the one presented at the Couture, which seems to have also enticed Melania Trump, at the time first lady with domicile in the White House. On the other hand, Mariani jewels in the US have also convinced celebrities Sylvester Stallone and Denzel Washington, in the mood for gifts to their partners.Four years later, however, it was been a pair of long earrings with a burnished gold and diamond link that convinced the jury. The Maison, as its name indicates, was founded in 1878 and is managed by the brothers Carlo and Federico Mariani, graduates in economics and masters in gemology, under the guidance of their father Giuseppe Mariani, direct descendant of the founder Camillo Mariani.