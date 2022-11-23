









The leBebé brand renews its partnership with the National Association of Pink Telephone Volunteers, which for more than thirty years has had the objective of defending the weakest part of society: the victims of violence. Telephone Rosa creates and promotes initiatives to combat all forms of abuse of women, boys and girls. A goal that sees the solidarity of leBebé. For this reason, the company has created Minerva, a rose gold pendant with the iconic leBebé little girl silhouette, available in a mini version.



Bright red was chosen for the creation, the symbolic color par excellence. The name Minerva is inspired by the three Mirabal sisters (Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa) murdered on November 25, 1960 for their courageous fight in defense of women’s rights. November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, was chosen to announce the confirmation of the partnerships. The Minerva pendant is made of 9 carat rose gold, enamelled in red with an ecological cord of the same colour. Price: 180 euros.