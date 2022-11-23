Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Il bracciale indossato

Ananya and Bea Bongiasca, a bracelet for two

in vetrina




Ananya Malhotra, Indian, studied the world of jewelery in London, where she graduated from Central Saint Martins, but also in the USA at GIA. Also Bea Bongiasca, Italian, graduated with honors in Jewelery Design at Central Saint Martins in London. The two designers are evidently friends if they have decided to collaborate together to create a limited edition bracelet. An unusual idea in the world of jewelry. The jewel is called the Rainbow Chakra Ananya x Bea and a mix of the stylistic of the two creators. The bracelet is made of 9 carat yellow gold, with brilliant and princess cut diamonds, with rainbow enamel.

Il bracciale è realizzato in oro giallo 9 carati, con diamanti taglio brillante e princess , con smalto arcobaleno.
Il bracciale è realizzato in oro giallo 9 carati, con diamanti taglio brillante e princess , con smalto arcobaleno.

Ananya and Bea Bongiasca actually interpret jewelery in a completely different way. The first is inspired, in a modern way, by the great Indian cultural tradition, while Bea Bongiasca, based in Milan, offers jewels with a pop-electric luxury design. To purchase the bracelet, you must register on a waiting list which will close on Sunday 27 November.
Il bracciale di Ananya e Bea Bongiasca nel box
Il bracciale di Ananya e Bea Bongiasca nel box

Il bracciale indossato
Il bracciale indossato







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Orecchini in argento rodiato rosa con cubic zirconia bianchi

Orchids for Amen

The orchid family is one of the largest: within it there are
Anello Entos in argento placcato oro e diamanti, indossato

Theodora’s lines

In Athens, the designer Theodora Daraklitsa creates jewelry outside the box. And
Go to Top