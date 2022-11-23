









Ananya Malhotra, Indian, studied the world of jewelery in London, where she graduated from Central Saint Martins, but also in the USA at GIA. Also Bea Bongiasca, Italian, graduated with honors in Jewelery Design at Central Saint Martins in London. The two designers are evidently friends if they have decided to collaborate together to create a limited edition bracelet. An unusual idea in the world of jewelry. The jewel is called the Rainbow Chakra Ananya x Bea and a mix of the stylistic of the two creators. The bracelet is made of 9 carat yellow gold, with brilliant and princess cut diamonds, with rainbow enamel.



Ananya and Bea Bongiasca actually interpret jewelery in a completely different way. The first is inspired, in a modern way, by the great Indian cultural tradition, while Bea Bongiasca, based in Milan, offers jewels with a pop-electric luxury design. To purchase the bracelet, you must register on a waiting list which will close on Sunday 27 November.