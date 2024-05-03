Ciondolo con catena in oro bianco 18kt e pavé di diamanti
The new jewels for leBebè’s mother

The Italian brand leBebé is probably the one closest to mothers. The recurring motif of leBebé jewellery, which is dedicated to mothers, is the two silhouettes of a boy and a girl. Mother’s Day therefore represents a special moment for the jewelry brand. And for Mother’s Day 2024 the company offers the special edition Cuore di Mamma, a silver pendant symbolizing love for one’s children and, more simply, a gift to celebrate the love of children for their mother. Also in this case, two versions with a boy and girl shape are available: the Cuore di Mamma necklace is in silver and available in the boy and girl versions (98 euros).

Collana Cuore di Mamma
Mother’s Heart Necklace

Another novelty concerns the expansion of the I Tesorini collection, born last autumn, with the unmistakable silhouette revisited in a more contemporary version, now also available in the 18 carat white gold version embellished with pavé diamonds. Tesorini Pavé are dedicated to women who love precious creations with a minimal style, with minute and precise lines and soft, light and harmonious shapes. The new collection consists of a necklace, bracelet and single earring, all available in the boy and girl version.

Orecchini I Tesorini
I Tesorini earrings
Bracciale I Tesorini
I Tesorini bracelet

