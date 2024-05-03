The Italian brand leBebé is probably the one closest to mothers. The recurring motif of leBebé jewellery, which is dedicated to mothers, is the two silhouettes of a boy and a girl. Mother’s Day therefore represents a special moment for the jewelry brand. And for Mother’s Day 2024 the company offers the special edition Cuore di Mamma, a silver pendant symbolizing love for one’s children and, more simply, a gift to celebrate the love of children for their mother. Also in this case, two versions with a boy and girl shape are available: the Cuore di Mamma necklace is in silver and available in the boy and girl versions (98 euros).



Another novelty concerns the expansion of the I Tesorini collection, born last autumn, with the unmistakable silhouette revisited in a more contemporary version, now also available in the 18 carat white gold version embellished with pavé diamonds. Tesorini Pavé are dedicated to women who love precious creations with a minimal style, with minute and precise lines and soft, light and harmonious shapes. The new collection consists of a necklace, bracelet and single earring, all available in the boy and girl version.