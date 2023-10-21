I Tesorini collection

leBebè’s Treasures

Every little baby is a great treasure for his mother. And I Tesorini is the name of the new leBebé collection. The Lucebianca brand does not abandon its iconic silhouette depicting children, which made LeBebè famous. The word darling, in fact, is one of the expressions with which a mother often addresses her child. The new collection takes inspiration from this tradition to propose the iconic leBebé silhouette, in a new dimension. The Tesorini are small jewels dedicated to women who love minimal style, minute and precise lines, soft, light and harmonious shapes.

Bracciale in oro 18 carati I Tesorini
I Tesorini 18k gold bracelet

This is a collection that aims higher: the pendants are all made of 18 carat gold. They are available in white gold and yellow gold versions. Furthermore, the jewels are combined with a black ecological cord or, alternatively, with a coordinated thin chain also in gold. In addition to the necklace with pendant, bracelets are also available, always with baby charms.

Collana in oro giallo 18 carati con laccio nero
18k yellow gold necklace with black lace
Collana in oro bianco 18 carati con laccio nero
18k white gold necklace with black lace
Bracciale in oro bianco 18 carati
8k white gold bracelet

