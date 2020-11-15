Argento, , bracciale — November 15, 2020 at 4:00 am

Despite everything there are also Happy Thoughts




Time passes and it’s time for Pensieri Felici (Happy Thoughts). This is the name of the brand born as a spin-off of Lowell, a Modenese company specialized in watches. Liliana Caselli founded the company when she was only 20 years old, in 1969. Over the years the entrepreneur has been awarded multiple awards as an example of female management, and has passed the company down to her children. The Rovatti brothers are the second generation and had the idea of ​​developing the Pensieri Felici brand.

Orecchini in argento con perle
Orecchini in argento con perle

These are jewels with an affordable price, made of 925 silver, sometimes with a 24-karat yellow gold bath, 18-karat rose gold or in the rhodium-plated silver version, sometimes with the addition of pearls or enamel. The main feature is the stylized and three-dimensional figure of a little man or woman. The brand icon is inserted inside or outside the jewelry. Earrings, necklaces, bracelets or rings always have the small miniature that characterizes the jewel.

Ciondolo in argento con scarpa
Anello a fascia in argento
Anello a fascia in argento
Bracciale in argento a scorrimento
Bracciale in argento a scorrimento
Bracciale in argento e cotone viola
Bracciale in argento e cotone viola
Ciondolo in argento e glitter
Ciondolo in argento e glitter
Collana con ciondolo argento e oro
Collana con ciondolo argento e oro

Orecchini in argento
Orecchini in argento







