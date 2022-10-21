







Natural gems and gold-plated silver: these are the ingredients of the menu with which the Piercing Gemstones capsule collection by PdPaola is composed. The Catalan brand offers a journey through the world of piercings, of small earrings that can dot the ear like little stars. The piercings, as foreseen by the trend, are strictly gender free, that is, they are offered indifferently for men or women, or whatever you want. The line of small jewels is quite simple in shape, but what can be an added value is the suggested possibility of wearing the small piercing earrings together.



The small jewels are made of 18-karat gold-plated silver, with white cubic zirconia together with natural gemstones: sodalite, charoite, rutilated quartz, tiger’s eye or agategreen. In Italy, the capsule collection is also offered with a promotional initiative: a 25% discount starting from the purchase of the second earring, not only from this collection, but also from others of the Maison.