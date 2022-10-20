









The online auction organized by Sotheby’s has reached 5.5 million euros, the highest total ever for an online sale of jewelry in Milan (estimate 2.2-3.4 million euros). A very positive result, achieved also thanks to the quality of the lots in the catalog. The result was 91% of the offers it found buyers, with nearly three-quarters of the lots reaching prices above their estimates.



In particular, the top lot was a sapphire and diamond ring sold for 352,800 euros against an estimate of 50-80,000. A 1938 rivière diamond necklace fetched 302,400, about four times the estimate. A ring with emerald and diamonds reached 252,000 euros, halfway through the offer fork, a brooch with rubies and diamonds from the historic Maison Illario di Valenza reached over 163,000 euros, as well as a Jacques Timey bracelet embellished with rare rubies and diamonds from Burma.