Anello con diamanti e zaffiro birmano non trattato

Sotheby’s record for the auction in Milan

The online auction organized by Sotheby’s has reached 5.5 million euros, the highest total ever for an online sale of jewelry in Milan (estimate 2.2-3.4 million euros). A very positive result, achieved also thanks to the quality of the lots in the catalog. The result was 91% of the offers it found buyers, with nearly three-quarters of the lots reaching prices above their estimates.

In particular, the top lot was a sapphire and diamond ring sold for 352,800 euros against an estimate of 50-80,000. A 1938 rivière diamond necklace fetched 302,400, about four times the estimate. A ring with emerald and diamonds reached 252,000 euros, halfway through the offer fork, a brooch with rubies and diamonds from the historic Maison Illario di Valenza reached over 163,000 euros, as well as a Jacques Timey bracelet embellished with rare rubies and diamonds from Burma.

Collier con diamanti rivière
Spilla con rubini e diamanti Illario
Anello con smeraldo colombiano e diamanti
Bracciale di Jacques Timey con diamanti e rubini birmani
