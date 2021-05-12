PdPaola doubles and repositions











It is a paradox, but covid has pushed the sales of PdPaola, a Catalan jewelry company founded in 2014 in Barcelona by Paola Sasplugas and her brother Humbert. The brand, distributed in France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, United States as well as Spain, in 2020 grew in three figures: it increased its sales by 105%, with a turnover of 24 million euros. A lot, but the Maison plans to do even better this year, with a target of 45 million euros in turnover. All thanks to online sales, as well as the skill of the designer and the 60 employees in the company.



In fact, 90% of PdPaola’s sales take place outside Spain. The jewelry brand records 80% of its revenue through its own e-commerce and 20% with authorized distributors, or marketplaces such as Zalando. In any case, the brand is distributed in 1,500 points of sale, of which 300 in Spain. And, after scoring a goal with e-shopping, the Maison plans to develop sales in traditional stores, with the opening of flagship stores. Not only that: the brand wants to reposition itself in the area of ​​accessible luxury, improving quality. In Italy the brand currently sells about 12% of its jewels.