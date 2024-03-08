The Spanish brand PdPaola offers the Essentials line for spring 2024. The new items include Chicago hoop earrings in 18k gold-plated silver: they vaguely resemble the shape of a padlock, but are inspired by the architecture of the American city. The Rodeo hoop earrings are also made of gold-plated silver, with a long, interchangeable link. Another earring model is Texas, with a very elongated shape and characterized by a central horizontal bar.



The entire collection uses plated silver, but some pieces add cubic zirconia pavé or freshwater pearls to the metal. The design of the jewelry is very simple, but does not lack personality. Prices vary from around 60 euros up to 159 euros for the Rodeo earrings and 139 euros for the Chicago earrings.

PdPaola is a brand founded in Barcelona in 2015 by brothers Paola and Humbert Sasplugas, as a native digital brand and then expanded throughout the world. It sells online, but also in 2,000 stores in more than 15 international markets, including the United States.