A store in Milan for PdPaola

PdPaola’s long march started eight years ago from Barcelona and is now making a stop in Milan. The brand founded by brothers Paola and Humbert Sasplugas has opened a single-brand store in the fastest growing Italian city. It is located in Corso Vercelli 4, one of the major shopping streets. The shop is on two floors and adopts soft colours, floating shelves and circular mirrors. Naturally, the store presents the brand’s novelties and its signature collections such as Letters, Charms and Zodiac, as well as the line of 18-karat gold and synthetic diamond jewelry.

PdPaola already has stores in major Spanish cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Bilbao, San Sebastián and Palma de Mallorca, as well as London, Puerto Rico, Lima and Riyadh. It recently opened new shop-in-shops in the Spanish luxury department store chain El Corte Inglés. The brand’s jewels are available in 2000 points of sale and in a dozen international markets, including 50 in the United States.