Aqua, word in the ancient Latin language meaning water. And water in nature is among the main constituents of ecosystems and is the basis of all known life forms, including human beings. The Aqua collection by the Spanish brand PdPaola is dedicated to this fundamental element of nature, which covers 71% of the earth’s surface. A collection that arrives right on the eve of the summer season, often marked by beach holidays. Spheres, the spiral shape of shells and the elongated shape of drops are used in a style inspired by the nineties, and perhaps by the beaches of the Balearics.



The jewels of the Aqua collection are also reminiscent of the sea for the shades of blue agate and rock crystal, stones carved and polished by hand and set in 18-carat gold-plated silver. Blue and white are colors that even more closely resemble the edges of the sea. In addition to earrings and rings in plated silver and carved stones, the collection also includes a necklace which is a simple leather lace with two metal drops at the ends.

