









Jewelery and social solidarity initiatives: this time Pandora is launching an initiative in support of Unicef. This is the pendant called Light in the Dark, which is produced in a limited edition and continues the Charms for change initiative in support of Unicef. The pendant glows in the dark and was designed to represent a better future and to celebrate the potential of young people around the world. Pandora will donate 15 euros from the sale of each charm to the organization headed by the UN, whose full name is United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.



We all play a role in empowering young minds. The revenues from the sale of this charm will help Unicef ​​provide young people around the world with opportunities to learn and fulfill themselves.

Marissa Saretsky, Pandora Director of Corporate Sustainability

Thanks to Charm for change and other initiatives, Pandora and its community have so far donated 6.2 million dollars to Unicef, managing to support 17 million boys and girls around the world. For example, to train tutors and educators in Guatemala, while in China the funding helped the Unicef ​​project to train physical education professors who have helped more than 336,000 students in rural areas. The charm for change Luce nel Buio is sold for 59 euros and is available worldwide, online and in selected points of sale from 7 April to 7 July 2022.