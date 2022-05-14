









In search of new market niches, Pandora’s marketing identifies an unprecedented frontier: undergraduates. After all, why not give or treat yourself to a jewel on the occasion of the most coveted goal by students? Here, then, is that the Danish company has chosen four pendants that fit the atmosphere of the decisive exam before graduation. The idea is to propose some of the symbols that accompany the students, such as a lucky owl wearing the classic graduation touch (the four-pointed headdress). The charms, to be added to bracelets or necklaces, are in silver, with the addition of cubic zirconia or enamel details.



In addition to the owl, the other charms are a chalkboard pendant engraved with Teach and With heart, which can probably be appreciated by a teacher, a heart-shaped pendant engraved with You did it (you did it) in the front or The sky is the limit and a pendant in the shape of a stethoscope, perhaps intended for those who have studied medicine, or for those who fear that they will be sick during the exam.