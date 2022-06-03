bracciale, COLLANE, Pandora, vetrina — June 3, 2022 at 4:30 am

Jewelery created to measure for Gen Z, that is young people born between 1995 and 2010. With this perspective, Pandora Me was born last year, a line of jewels that have the characteristic of being super customizable, as indeed have always been the bracelets from the Danish company. In addition to being modular and proposed in almost infinite combinations, the jewels of the Pandora Me line have been launched with events that also involve music, considered a means to involve the youngest.

Bracciale in argento con anelli colorati
The new jewels of the Pandora Me collection, like the previous ones, allow you to remove or add elements, made of 925 silver, or 14-karat gold and ruthenium plated, parts in enamel in very bright colors (including rainbow, in homage to gender fluid ) and links (carabiners) or rings (opening circles) to form chains, add pendants or medallions. Symbols like the sun, or words like Heart, Freedom or Goals are the icons that the new Pandora Me line relies on.
Anello in argento placcato oro rosa Vibes
Medaglione Sun Power realizzato con placcatura in oro rosa 14k e smalto applicato a mano e zirconia cubica
Medallion Heart of Freedom simbolo d'amore e di inclusione
Connettore a cuore in argento sterling 925 e smalto trasparente viola
Bracciale con il Round Connector Tie-Dye
Round Connector Tie-Dye Rinnova il tuo stile con questo connettore di styling rotondo effetto tie-dye. Realizzato in argento sterling 925, il connettore di styling rotondo presenta linee scanalate sotto lo smalto trasparente in sfumature di giallo, viola e turchese
Rinnova il tuo stile con questo connettore di styling rotondo effetto tie-dye. Realizzato in argento sterling 925, il connettore di styling rotondo presenta linee scanalate sotto lo smalto trasparente in sfumature di giallo, viola e turchese

Bracciale in argento con elementi placcati oro rosa
