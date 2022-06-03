









Jewelery created to measure for Gen Z, that is young people born between 1995 and 2010. With this perspective, Pandora Me was born last year, a line of jewels that have the characteristic of being super customizable, as indeed have always been the bracelets from the Danish company. In addition to being modular and proposed in almost infinite combinations, the jewels of the Pandora Me line have been launched with events that also involve music, considered a means to involve the youngest.



The new jewels of the Pandora Me collection, like the previous ones, allow you to remove or add elements, made of 925 silver, or 14-karat gold and ruthenium plated, parts in enamel in very bright colors (including rainbow, in homage to gender fluid ) and links (carabiners) or rings (opening circles) to form chains, add pendants or medallions. Symbols like the sun, or words like Heart, Freedom or Goals are the icons that the new Pandora Me line relies on.