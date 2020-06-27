Moi & Toi, story of a mythic ring











Moi et Toi, a shape of ring that is timeless. Like love. Here are some of the most fascinating rings Moi et Toi ♦

Two diamonds are better than one, especially in a ring. Who could argue otherwise? And not to copy a famous advertisement for De Beers, but because the ring style Toi et Moi, which has existed for centuries, with two stones on the ends that touch, exactly opposite, is the symbol of the union. Napoleon had engraved in 1796 on the shank of the engagement ring for his future wife Josephine, “You and me (toi et moi in French) , forever.” Hence the name, and the growing popularity of this type of setting, which reached its peak between the 19th and the 20th century.



Perhaps because it traced the romantic fashion of courting chair or sofa tete-a-tete with two seats positioned in S, so as to be able to speak, looking at each other in front. In reality, it has never gone out of fashion: John Kennedy gave a crossover Van Cleef & Arpels engagement ring to Jacqueline, with an emerald and a colorless diamond princess cut. Even the Queen of Denmark Margret had received one with two colorless diamonds six carat square cut, also made by Van Cleef & Arpels in 1967.



The jewelery brand continues to offer this style in the collection Snowflake flower shaped. And it is this detail that distinguishes the contemporary pieces: there is limited to offering stones proportions similar perhaps with contrasting colors, but they are decorative elements confront one another. Of course, when it comes to exceptional stones symmetry is fundamental to enhance their beauty. For example, in some specimens of Bulgari, that sometimes you can find in the jewelry auctions or those sold by Graff, Harry Winston, Alexander Reza, Messika or Picchiotti. Here a selection of the most beautiful and precious you can in the rooms for important customers of jewelers. Matilde de Bounvilles

















