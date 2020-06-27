ANELLI, vetrina — June 27, 2020 at 5:30 pm

Moi & Toi, story of a mythic ring




Moi et Toi, a shape of ring that is timeless. Like love. Here are some of the most fascinating rings Moi et Toi ♦

Two diamonds are better than one, especially in a ring. Who could argue otherwise? And not to copy a famous advertisement for De Beers, but because the ring style Toi et Moi, which has existed for centuries, with two stones on the ends that touch, exactly opposite, is the symbol of the union. Napoleon had engraved in 1796 on the shank of the engagement ring for his future wife Josephine, “You and me (toi et moi in French) , forever.” Hence the name, and the growing popularity of this type of setting, which reached its peak between the 19th and the 20th century.

Anello donato da Napoleone a Josephine
Anello donato da Napoleone a Josephine

Perhaps because it traced the romantic fashion of courting chair or sofa tete-a-tete with two seats positioned in S, so as to be able to speak, looking at each other in front. In reality, it has never gone out of fashion: John Kennedy gave a crossover Van Cleef & Arpels engagement ring to Jacqueline, with an emerald and a colorless diamond princess cut. Even the Queen of Denmark Margret had received one with two colorless diamonds six carat square cut, also made by Van Cleef & Arpels in 1967.
Anello Moi et Toi di Margaret di Danimarca
Anello Moi et Toi di Margaret di Danimarca

The jewelery brand continues to offer this style in the collection Snowflake flower shaped. And it is this detail that distinguishes the contemporary pieces: there is limited to offering stones proportions similar perhaps with contrasting colors, but they are decorative elements confront one another. Of course, when it comes to exceptional stones symmetry is fundamental to enhance their beauty. For example, in some specimens of Bulgari, that sometimes you can find in the jewelry auctions or those sold by Graff, Harry Winston, Alexander Reza, Messika or Picchiotti. Here a selection of the most beautiful and precious you can in the rooms for important customers of jewelers. Matilde de Bounvilles
Anello Toi & Moi in oro bianco e smalto nero con zaffiro rosa, smeraldo colombiano, diamanti
Nikos Koulis, anello Toi & Moi in oro bianco e smalto nero con zaffiro rosa, smeraldo colombiano, diamanti

Lavorazione di un anello Toi & Moi by Messika
Lavorazione di un anello Toi & Moi by Messika
Anello Toi et Moi in diamanti bianchi e fancy yellow
Picchiotti, anello Toi et Moi in diamanti bianchi e fancy yellow
Anello toi et moi in oro, 1939
Verdura, anello toi et moi in oro, 1939
Anello Toi et Moi di Bulgari, con diamante e smeraldo
Anello Toi et Moi di Bulgari, con diamante e smeraldo
Collezione Timeless Wonderss. Anello Toi e Moi, in oro bianco, diamanti, tormaline Paraiba e rubellite del Mozambico
Vania Leles, aollezione Timeless Wonderss. Anello Toi e Moi, in oro bianco, diamanti, tormaline Paraiba e rubellite del Mozambico
Messika, anello Toi et Moi Poires con due diamanti a goccia da 7 carati uno incolore e l’altro rosa
Graff Diamonds, anello con diamante Fancy Brown Orange Internally Flawless da 5,01 carati e un diamante Fancy Vivid Orange Yellow da 5,05 carati entrambi a forma di pera, con pavé di diamanti incolore sul gambo
Graff Diamonds, anello con diamante Fancy Brown Orange Internally Flawless da 5,01 carati e un diamante Fancy Vivid Orange Yellow da 5,05 carati entrambi a forma di pera, con pavé di diamanti incolore sul gambo
De Beers, collezione Aria anello Toi et Moi con due diamanti taglio brillante e strati spirale di pavé su oro bianco
De Beers, collezione Aria anello Toi et Moi con due diamanti taglio brillante e strati spirale di pavé su oro bianco
Giampiero Bodino, anello colllezione I tesori del mare in oro rosa, corallo e perle nere Tahiti coltivate
Giampiero Bodino, anello colllezione I tesori del mare in oro rosa, corallo e perle nere Tahiti coltivate
Boucheron, anello Toi et Moi collezione Serpent Bohème in oro bianco e 16 diamanti taglio rotondo. Prezzo: 7.600 euro
Boucheron, anello Toi et Moi collezione Serpent Bohème in oro bianco e 16 diamanti taglio rotondo. Prezzo: 7.600 euro
Taffin, James de Givanchy per Sotheby’s Diamonds anello in oro rosa e bianco con due diamanti taglio goccia e diamanti taglio rotondo rosa e incolore
Pasquale Bruni, collezione Bon Ton anello Toi et Moi in oro rosa, calcedonio in due tonalità e diamanti taglio brillante
Chopard, anello Toi et Moi edizione limitata in oro bianco con due diamanti taglio cuore di da 3,03 e 3,01 carati circondati da pavé di diamanti
Chopard, anello Toi et Moi edizione limitata in oro bianco con due diamanti taglio cuore di da 3,03 e 3,01 carati circondati da pavé di diamanti
Picchiotti, anello collezione La Marquise con due diamanti incolore taglio marchesa circondati da rubini taglio baguette

Alexandre Reza, anello con due diamanti taglio pera, uno incolore da 5,42 carati e l’altro Fancy Vivid azzurro da 5, 02 carati venduto in un’asta di Christie’s
Alexandre Reza, anello con due diamanti taglio pera, uno incolore da 5,42 carati e l’altro Fancy Vivid azzurro da 5, 02 carati venduto in un’asta di Christie’s







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *