









Nak Armstrong’s kaleidoscope jewels, colors and combinations directly from the deep Texas ♦

Austin, Texas: in the city that in everyone’s mind is populated by people with big Stetson hats, decorated leather boots and Caddillac, there is a jewelry designer who has won the heart, aesthetically speaking, of the First Lady. He’s called Nak Armstrong, and his jewels, have seduced Sandra Bullock and other Hollywood stars as well as as Michelle Obama.



The Nak jewels are quite original. It’s as the earrings, rings and necklaces were passed through the images of a kaleidoscope and then reassembled. The designer makes no secret of loving tissue intricacies, shadows and the architectural volumes: these elements, like a mosaic, are combined with the help of precious stones and gold or silver. Among other things, Nak Armstrong is also known for his skill in working metals, which allows him to create jewels that look so geometrically unusual, somewhere between aztec engravings and extraterrestrial graffiti. Nak began designing jewelry in 1990, but debuted with his collection only in 2011, after founding Anthony Nak.