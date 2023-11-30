The jewelery sale organized by Faraone Casa d’Aste in Milan was quite successful, with 73% of sales out of the 307 lots presented. Jewels that were partly preceded by a long series of pre-auction offers. The Via Montenapoleone auction house closed its second and final annual event with the top lot, a white gold ring with cushion sapphire weighing 4.35 carats and surrounded by diamonds, with a starting price of just 2,000 euros, after a series of bids by the public in the room, via telephone and the MyFaraone App, it was sold for 18,000 euros. A tubigas bracelet signed Bulgari, Monete collection, from the late 1980s in yellow gold with three Gallia Massalia silver coins, starting from 3,000 euros and reaching 18,000.



A triptych of bracelets, which can be combined into a single necklace, in platinum and with round diamonds for a total of 8.40 carats, sold for 11,000 euros, also almost tripled the estimate. The collection of rings by David Webb was also well received, with winnings of very significant values compared to the starting ones. A seventies ring from the American Maison in white gold and platinum with rock crystal, black enamel and round diamonds with a starting value of 3,000 euros was sold for 7,000.On the watch side, the Rolex Daytona Cosmograph 6263, from 1986, in perfect condition and owned by a single owner, with an additional original 6265 model bezel in steel and complete with box and guarantee, starting from a value of 60,000, it obtained a hammer price of 70,000.