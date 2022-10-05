









From a Maison that has been producing high-end jewelry for 60 years, Lenti Villasco has also become a brand that offers its own collections. The brand chosen to complement the traditional business is Lenti 1963. The novelty prompted the company from Valenza, traditionally very reserved, to the first communication campaign. At the center is the Bloom collection which, as you can imagine, includes a series of jewels inspired by flowers. White or pink gold and lots of brilliant or oval cut diamonds are the ingredients of the collection, which includes rings, earrings, necklace with pendant and bracelet.



Lenti 1963 creations are characterized by a recurring stylistic element: an idea of ​​lightness and delicacy. To give life to Bloom, the 2022 flagship collection, we were inspired by the blossoming of flowers as a symbolic element to tell this new phase of the company.

Danilo and Giuliana Lenti, managing directors of Lenti Villasco



Next to the first collection presented to the general public Bloom, there are also Legàmi, Diva, Serpente, Senza Tempo and Colori, already available. For the launch, the Maison chose the voluptuous French model Lisa Louis Fratani, portrayed on video while reading The Portrait of Dorian Gray, by Oscar Wilde, but most of all she was wearing the jewels of Lenti 1963. The campaign was created by Simone Falcetta and Enrico Genevois for Attila & Co.

















