









Vicenzaoro or, more precisely, Italian Exhibition Group, the company that organizes the great Italian jewelery fair twice a year, lands in Singapore. Ieg and Singapore Tourism Board have signed an agreement (Memorandum of Understanding) for the development of events and congresses. The deal was presented in the Asian city-state.



The partnership with Singapore Tourism Board marks a further, important step forward in the internationalization process of IEG, which consolidates its presence in the Asian continent. Singapore today boasts a highly developed economic structure based on high value added services and manufacturing. This is an important piece of our strategy which aims to affirm IEG in all respects as the community catalyst of the industries represented at our events, taking them to the most promising markets, generating value in terms of business for the exhibiting companies, associations and all stakeholders.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Ieg



According to the agreement, Ieg will open its own office in Singapore, where it recently also signed a letter of intent for the acquisition from Cems-Conference & Exhibition Management Services of two strategic trade fairs in the luxury and food segments: it is Sije, Singapore International Jewelry Expo and Cafè Asia, Sweet and Bakes Asia, Restaurant Asia.

According to Francesco Santa, International Business Development Director of Ieg, “Singapore Tourism Board and Ieg start a long-term collaboration”, and the agreement for the acquisition of the jewelery and food fairs are a confirmation of this.

















