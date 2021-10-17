









The modern and imaginative creations of the Maison of Valenza Giloro ♦ ︎

One of the jewelery companies that shines in the goldsmith district of Valenza (Piedmont, Italy) is Giloro. It was founded in 1979, so in 2019 it turned 40, the age of maturity for a human being, of youth for a jewelry company. Giloro is the crasis of the first name of the founder, the entrepreneur Gilberto Preda, with the italian word oro (gold). But today the company is run by a couple, the designer Alessia Binarelli and Fulvio Peracchio. As the name of the Maison itself indicates, the jewels are made of gold, with a process that often transforms the metal into a surface that seems velvety.



Alongside the gold in its traditional colors, yellow, pink and white, Giloro does not neglect the liveliness of precious stones, alongside the classic diamonds. La Maison, thanks to a team young and “evolved in thought and artistic works that take shape in current, modern collections”, has a particular focus on trends in contemporary fashion: a role as a trendsetter. But without losing sight of the goal: to offer jewels that last even over time.















