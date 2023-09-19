Newborns to be celebrated on the fly, literally flying, but with a jewel. The Le Mongolfiere line by leBebé arrives for new mothers. The new jewels have been designed to expand the Suonamore family, dedicated to pregnant women. Suonamore jewels are small pendants capable of tinkling to which LeBebè has now added the shape of a small air balloon, synonymous with freedom and, perhaps, a look towards the future. A thought that often crosses the thoughts of new or future mothers.



The Hot Air Balloons, like all the proposals of the Suonamore family, contain a small bell inside them, which emits a tinkling sound. The balloon does not lack the characteristic sign of leBebé, the girl and boy silhouettes as well as little hearts, while the end represents a suspended basket. The line is available in two versions, both in silver and available in gold, silver and rose gold shades. The first version is in shiny silver with a cord, the second in a mix of shiny and satin silver, with a chain of the same color.