A collection of Chaumet jewels recalls Marie-Josèphe-Rose Tascher de La Pagerie, better known as Josephine of Beauharnais, first wife of Emperor Napoleon from 1796 to 1809. She was Empress of the French from 1804 to 1809 and Queen of Italy from 1805 to 1809. To her, Joséphine, Chaumet dedicates the Joséphine-l’Aigrette V line, jewels that include two new sets: one in white gold, the other in rose gold. The jewels are made with diamonds in various cuts and settings, on delicately perforated pieces that recall the light lace of the fashion of the time.

Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Rose gold and diamond earrings

The V-shape of the Aigrette is the characteristic feature, as are the pear-cut gems which seems to have been the queen’s favourite. Diamonds, but also rubies and sapphires are presented with this teardrop shape. And, again with a pear geometry, the collection also offers a series of watches, which combine the original shape with a gold detail with the upside-down V. The dial is surrounded by a rose gold border dotted with diamonds, while the crocodile leather straps come in a suite of colours.

Anello Aigrette in oro bianco e diamanti
Aigrette ring in white gold and diamonds
Anello Josèphine Duo in oro bianco, rubino e e diamanti
Josèphine Duo ring in white gold, ruby and diamonds
Collana Josèphine Duo in oro bianco, rubino e e diamante a pera
Josèphine Duo necklace in white gold, ruby and pear-shaped diamond
Orologio della collezione Joséphine-l'Aigrette V con cinturino rosso
Watch from the Joséphine-l’Aigrette V collection with red strap
Collier con diamanti e zaffiro taglio pera
Necklace with diamonds and pear-cut sapphire
Collana con ciondolo in oro bianco e diamanti
Necklace with pendant in white gold and diamonds

