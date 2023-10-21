A collection of Chaumet jewels recalls Marie-Josèphe-Rose Tascher de La Pagerie, better known as Josephine of Beauharnais, first wife of Emperor Napoleon from 1796 to 1809. She was Empress of the French from 1804 to 1809 and Queen of Italy from 1805 to 1809. To her, Joséphine, Chaumet dedicates the Joséphine-l’Aigrette V line, jewels that include two new sets: one in white gold, the other in rose gold. The jewels are made with diamonds in various cuts and settings, on delicately perforated pieces that recall the light lace of the fashion of the time.



The V-shape of the Aigrette is the characteristic feature, as are the pear-cut gems which seems to have been the queen’s favourite. Diamonds, but also rubies and sapphires are presented with this teardrop shape. And, again with a pear geometry, the collection also offers a series of watches, which combine the original shape with a gold detail with the upside-down V. The dial is surrounded by a rose gold border dotted with diamonds, while the crocodile leather straps come in a suite of colours.