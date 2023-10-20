Bracciale della collezione Genesi di Gismondi 1754
Gismondi 1754 grows in special sales

A positive year, albeit with a lackluster third quarter; Gismondi 1754 announces the operating result for the first three quarters of the year, which marks a growth of 7% to over 10 million in revenues compared to the corresponding period of 2022. At the same time, the Genoese jewelery company listed on the stock exchange Euronext Growth Milan reports a stop for the July-September period, which saw sales of 2.3 million, down 8% compared to the third quarter of last year.

Il bracciale Marea, simula le onde del mare
The Marea bracelet simulates the waves of the sea

The decline in the third quarter of 2023, explains the company, was caused both by the contraction of the retail market (-44% compared to the 2022 quarter) and by the reduction in sales of the European wholesale channel (-22% compared to the 2022 quarter) and of US wholesale channel (-32% compared to the 2022 quarter). «However, all of this is partially offset by growth in Special Sales up by +74% compared to the 2022 quarter».

Despite the difficult economic moment caused by elements external to the company, I am referring to the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine and the economic and social instability at a global level, I can point out that thanks to the special business model that has already supported us during the pandemic ( our relationship of great closeness to end customers) we can present a positive result which gives us hope, but with the necessary caution, in the results for the end of the year”.
Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754

Massimo Gismondi. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
