Model wearing oxidized 18K white gold, blue sapphire and diamond Fearless Feathers ear cuffs by Karina Brez
Karina Brez’s new feather-shaped earrings

Dani G. Waldman, a famous Israeli American equestrian show jumper, is in her second collaboration with Karina Brez, a Ukrainian jewelry designer based in Palm Beach (she was also Miss Florida). Dani G. Waldman is known as Flying Feathers, due to her feathery hair. Building on the success of the Fearless Feathers collection, featuring bracelets and rings with a wrap-around horse hoof and feather motif, Dani G. and Karina Brez have added new Ear Cuffs to the collection.

Ear Cuffs in Oxidized 18K white gold, blue sapphires and diamonds by Karina Brez
The Fearless Feathers collection with Karina Brez was a true inspiration and a symbol of individuality – now adding the spectacular feather earrings is a dream come true – bold, beautiful and unlike anything I’ve ever seen!
The Fearless Feathers Ear Cuffs are available in five designs. The first has white diamonds set along the length of the feather. Furthermore, there are variants with pink or blue sapphires. Each style is available in 18k yellow, white or rose gold. White gold also features an oxidized variant, with a deep contrast between the blue sapphire and the white diamonds.

18K rose gold, pink sapphire and diamond ear cuffs
18K white gold and diamond ear cuffs
Multi 18k mixed gold jumbo rainbow
Shimmering Shay

