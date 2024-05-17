Dani G. Waldman, a famous Israeli American equestrian show jumper, is in her second collaboration with Karina Brez, a Ukrainian jewelry designer based in Palm Beach (she was also Miss Florida). Dani G. Waldman is known as Flying Feathers, due to her feathery hair. Building on the success of the Fearless Feathers collection, featuring bracelets and rings with a wrap-around horse hoof and feather motif, Dani G. and Karina Brez have added new Ear Cuffs to the collection.



The Fearless Feathers collection with Karina Brez was a true inspiration and a symbol of individuality – now adding the spectacular feather earrings is a dream come true – bold, beautiful and unlike anything I’ve ever seen!

Dani G. Waldman

The Fearless Feathers Ear Cuffs are available in five designs. The first has white diamonds set along the length of the feather. Furthermore, there are variants with pink or blue sapphires. Each style is available in 18k yellow, white or rose gold. White gold also features an oxidized variant, with a deep contrast between the blue sapphire and the white diamonds.

