50 shades of jewelry with Betony Vernon

50 shades of jewelry with the collections designed by Betony Vernon. For fans of the genre ♦

If you have read 50 Shades of Gray you will be attracted, for example, by Noble Knots, a collection of jewelry designed by Betony Vernon. The designer started designing jewelry in 1986 and founded her company in 1995 in Milan. But she has a particularity: she is inspired by subjects between art and eroticism. The jewels are inspired by Shibari which, if you are not expert, is the art of Japanese bondage. They are on sale online also on portals like Luisaviaroma, one of the shopping temples on the web.

Collana sado-chic in argento, 1992
In short, ropes, laces and knots are used to tie her or him up for a little widespread erotic pastime. In this case Betony Vernon has woven like ropes, silver, gold and bronze for a series of modular pieces: chokers, rings, belts and bracelets. Quiet: you can wear in the light of day like normal jewels (unless you meet someone expert in the subject, but at that point what problem is there?). For example, there is a bracelet that becomes a belt buckle, and a belt that turns into a harness for the shoulders. The BV jewels are in 18 carat gold and / or handmade silver
Bracciale di Betony Vernon
If you are passionate about the genre, you can learn more: Betony Veron has collected his experience accumulated in over twenty years of work in a book, The Boudoir Bible – The Uninhibited Sex Guide for Today, published by Rizzoli International. Alessia Mongrando

Choker in argento
Choker Sado Chic con sceptro
Bracciale da polso Sado Chic con doppia sfera
Bracciale da massaggio con doppia sfera
Anello in argento
Anello consigliato per il massaggio
Betony Vernon
Anello in oro
Anello in argeno
Collana in argento
Collare in argento
