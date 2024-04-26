There are three new sets presented by Chantecler for the Enchanté collection. In 2024, the Maison di Capri will celebrate the 80th anniversary of its most famous icon, the bell. But, at the same time, it presents new features in its most famous collections. Enchantment is the key word of the line of jewelery that uses gold and semi-precious stones, surrounded by a thin line made up of small diamonds. The result is jewelery with soft and modern lines: earrings and rings follow the same stylistic formula to be able to be worn without problems in the most diverse situations.



The jewels of the Enchanté collection are made with translucent gems cut into an oval shape such as lapis lazuli, malachite and moonstone, set in rings and earrings of satin and sandblasted yellow and rose gold. The setting and structure of the ring and earrings follow and support the stone without gaps or edges of any kind, helping to make the volume design of the jewel soft.







