Orecchini in oro giallo, malachite, diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo, malachite, diamanti

Enchanté earrings and rings by Chantecler

There are three new sets presented by Chantecler for the Enchanté collection. In 2024, the Maison di Capri will celebrate the 80th anniversary of its most famous icon, the bell. But, at the same time, it presents new features in its most famous collections. Enchantment is the key word of the line of jewelery that uses gold and semi-precious stones, surrounded by a thin line made up of small diamonds. The result is jewelery with soft and modern lines: earrings and rings follow the same stylistic formula to be able to be worn without problems in the most diverse situations.

Anello in oro satinato, malachite, diamanti
Ring in satin gold, malachite, diamonds

The jewels of the Enchanté collection are made with translucent gems cut into an oval shape such as lapis lazuli, malachite and moonstone, set in rings and earrings of satin and sandblasted yellow and rose gold. The setting and structure of the ring and earrings follow and support the stone without gaps or edges of any kind, helping to make the volume design of the jewel soft.
Orecchini in oro e pietra luna
Gold and moonstone earrings

Anello in oro, diamanti e pietra luna
Ring in gold, diamonds and moonstone

Orecchini in oro, diamanti e lapislazzuli
Earrings in gold, diamonds and lapis lazuli

Anello in oro, diamanti e lapislazzuli
Ring in gold, diamonds and lapis lazuli

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Bracciale con burmalite della Peacock Collection
Previous Story

Burma multicolor

Stenzhorn, pendente orologio. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

Time is a jewel for Stenzhorn

Latest from Showroom

Bracciale con burmalite della Peacock Collection

Burma multicolor

The proposals by Burma, the French queen of bijoux: fake jewels that seem true ♦ About