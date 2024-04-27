Orecchini della collezione Icons indossati
Orecchini della collezione Icons

The drops of Pdpaola

Silver jewelery with 18k gold plating, which also uses cubic zirconia crystals together with natural gems. It is the recipe based on the Icons collection by Pdpaola. The Spanish brand offers a line of jewelery that includes earrings, rings and necklaces with a style that plays around the shape of the drop. The jewels, with the exception of the rings, which are set with a capochon-cut gem or a pavé of cubic zirconia, adopt an elongated but very soft pendant. The drop is made of metal, gold-plated silver, or semi-precious stones, such as aventurine of various colors (green, yellow) or labradorite.

Collana della collezione Icons indossata
Necklace from the Icons collection worn

The two stones are cut with a convex and circular shape for the rings, or a teardrop shape for the earrings and pendants to add to the necklaces. The pendants can obviously be added in the desired number. A necklace with gold-plated silver drops is offered at 149 euros, the ring at 79 or 99 euros, a single earrings at 49 or 59 euros.

Orecchini con pavé di cubic zirconia e avventurina
Earrings with cubic zirconia and aventurine pavé
Girocollo in argento
Silver choker
Anello in argento placcato oro e cubic zirconia
Ring in gold plated silver and cubic zirconia
Anelli in avventurina verde e gialla
Green and yellow aventurine rings

