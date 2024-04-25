Jewelery in Dubai with the third edition of JGTD, which will take place from 12 to 14 November. The new date replaces the previous February appointments. Ieg, the company that organizes the event together with Informa Markets Jewelery in the United Arab Emirates, anticipates some of the features expected for the Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai. There will be around ten exhibition areas, including four new national pavilions. The fair is reserved for sector operators, such as Vicenzaoro, and will take place in its new location, Pavilions 1 and 2 south of the Dubai Exhibition Center in Expo City. In previous years the venue had been the Dubai World Trade Center. The DEC is considered a cutting-edge venue, spanning 45,000 square meters and can host customizable events and 14 exhibition and multi-purpose rooms.

JGTD is a premium destination for jewelery markets, thanks to easy access to Dubai. This event is enhanced by an expanded range of offerings, its new dates and venue and strong industry support. More importantly, JGTD responds to the evolving dynamics of the B2B purchasing process, meeting the industry’s need for faster sourcing cycles to meet the evolving preferences of its customers across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and other regions.

Marco Carniello, Chief Business Officer of Ieg



According to Celine Lau, director of jewelry fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery, the new November date offers buyers the opportunity to replenish their stocks before the end of the year and the start of the holiday season. JGTD will be held simultaneously with Dubai Diamond Week, organized by the fair’s official partner, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre. It is a platform that, in addition to JGTD, includes the planned Kimberley Process plenary session.



The four new national pavilions will be dedicated to China, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the United States, in addition to representatives of Hong Kong, India, Italy and Turkey. The fair has also received strong support from the Gem & Jewelery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), India’s leading industry organisation. Around 400 exhibitors are expected, representing 25 countries and regions.