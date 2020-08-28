bracciale, vetrina — August 28, 2020 at 4:00 am

In Florence the embroidery by Massai Orafi




The ancient tradition of the chisel in the laboratory of Massai Orafi in Florence 

The art in Florence is not only one found in the halls of the Uffizi, under the arches of Santa Maria Novella, or of many masterpieces that constitute a unique heritage in the world. There is also the art passed down for generations and applied to objects such as jewelry. The goldsmith’s art of Florentine artisans, in fact, is one of the most famous and appreciated.

Anello Quadrifoglio in oro giallo e diamanti
If you want to have a testimony, look Massai Orafi in Firenze. The company was opened in 1950 by master goldsmith Franco Massai, and now managed by his sons Gianni, Andrea and Enrico, using traditional processing methods (you can see them in the movie) and, above all, it preserves the style that characterizes the city of jewelery lily, with fretwork and engraving, typical Florentine goldsmith’s art, together with the use of precious stones and pearls. And more, the company has kept the laboratory in the historic center of Florence, on the top floor of a tower house of the 16th century that you can visit. There are no ghosts, be calm, but experts craftsmen which are alive and well. Giulia Netrese

Anello Foglie in oro rosa e oro bianco, diamanti
Orecchini Battistero in stile fiorentino, oro bianco e giallo con diamanti
Bracciale Eleonora, in oro bianco e giallo, diamanti
Bracciale Déco, in oro bianco e diamanti vecchio taglio
Bracciale tennis, oro e diamanti
Orecchini Aspen, in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini Groviglio di foglie, in oro giallo e diamanti
