How to clean wooden jewelry

The most precious metal? The wood. It seems a paradox, but an article published by Bloomberg underlines what is now a consolidated trend: using wood for jewelry. But not for simple bijoux: even for expensive and great design pieces. The wood, obviously the selected one and with particular qualities of strength and durability over time, also has the advantage of being considered a green, natural and renewable material. Moreover, it does not need large excavations that pierce the earth, like for precious stones. Furthermore, it is also the oldest material used to make an ornament.

“Customers are attracted by the warm luster of wood and lightness,” said to Bloomberg Ward Landrigan, CEO of Verdura Jewelry. And in the same service the designer Katey Brunini emphasizes that it is “a neutral element” that goes well with both winter and summer clothing.

Costa Rican Cocobolo, ebony, Acacia melanoxylon, commonly called Australian or African blackwood are among the most used materials. And often the wood of the jewels comes from furniture or beams of an old building that are recovered. Cristiana Vigano, Vhernier’s vice president of the United States, said that almost all of her clients say that jewels with wooden elements “become the most versatile and wearable they possess”.

But how to store and clean wooden jewels?

1 Beware of water. The wood used for jewelry is robust and often treated to withstand rain or random drops during the day. But the story changes with regard to continuous humidity, which can ruin the wood. Wooden jewels must be kept in a dry place.

2 Watch out for scratches. The wood used for jewelry is particularly hard. But, of course, it can be scratched (as is the case with metals) if it comes in contact with something sharp, for example a diamond. Also for this reason it is better to store the jewels with wooden elements individually, in a bag or in a box.

3 Cosmetic hazard. Better to avoid the use of hairspray, perfumes, lotions, creams when wearing jewelry with wooden elements: in the long run they could ruin the material. The same applies to soaps, insect repellents, sunscreens or other chemicals, which can cause the loss of color in the wood.

4 They can be cleaned with … To remove dust or grease on the wooden parts, just use a non-abrasive microfibre cloth or a cotton cloth. Also, better clean by following the line of the veins, if they are visible.

5 Polish the jewel. If the wood of the jewel is polished, the brilliance can be enlivened with natural beeswax.
























