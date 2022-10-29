Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Lunaria Alta grows up with Marco Bicego

On the occasion of Haute Jewels Geneva, an event that brought together 18 brands at the Fairmont Hotel in the Swiss city in April, Marco Bicego presented an upgrade of his collections, with the Maison’s entry into the world of high jewelery. The novelties also included a taste of the Lunaria Alta collection, which is now completed in a line of organic high jewelery. The collection is the first-degree daughter of Lunaria, one of the brand’s best-known collections, presented in 2014 by Marco Bicego. Lunaria does not refer to the satellite of the Earth, but to a plant classified in the Cruciferous family – Brassicaceae. Although related to cabbage and broccoli, lunaria is an ornamental plant.

For us, High Jewelery is the art of enhancing the character, elegance and uniqueness of each single gem. Nature with its organic forms and colored gems have always been a great source of inspiration for me and we remain very faithful to these themes, as they offer us the opportunity to highlight the extraordinary craftsmanship we use.
Now the shape of the leaves of the plant is translated by Marco Bicego into jewels with surfaces of hand-engraved 18-karat yellow gold, with a thin gold thread with a contrasting shiny outline. The millerighe technique is also combined with a pavé of sapphires or brilliant-cut diamonds on yellow gold.

