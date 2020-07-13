How to clean pearls (to always have them shiny)











Pearls are among the most delicate components of jewelry. So how do you clean pearls? How do you prevent them from getting ruined? Here are the useful tips to keep your pearls clean and shiny.



Why are pearls so delicate? It is good to remember that pearls are not minerals, like diamonds or rubies, but have an animal origin. A pearl is produced inside the soft tissue of a living mollusk, or of another animal, such as fossil conulariids. Just like the shell of a shell that you find on the beach, a pearl is composed of calcium carbonate (aragonite or a mix of aragonite and calcite) in a crystalline form, which is deposited in concentric layers. The perfect pearl is round and smooth, but there are also irregular shapes known as baroque pearls. In short, pearls are delicate.



The cleaning. Pearls should be kept clean. But be careful. For example, the disinfectant gel used for the hands can kill microbes and viruses, but it is certainly not a cure-all for pearls. After handling the pearls with your hands, or after wearing them, it is better to clean them with a slightly damp cloth soaked in soapy water (just a few drops) and then rinse with clean water. Dry the pearls with a soft cloth to regain their shine. There are those who use ultraviolet rays to disinfect clothes (especially in shops). Can this hurt pearls? The answer is no, no problem.



What not to do. Be careful, however, not to use aggressive or abrasive detergents that can easily ruin the mother of pearl. For cleaning, it is best not to use ultrasonic instruments, which are usually used for gold or silver jewelry.



Tips for keeping pearls healthy. Avoid putting pearls in contact with cosmetics, including sunburn creams. Do not wear pearls until after you have spread a perfume on your body. Be careful not to perfume the part of skin in contact with pearls. Pearls have a surface that is easily scratched: store them in a space separate from other jewels, which could ruin them. Pearls originate in a humid environment, wearing them often benefits their shine. But without exaggerating: the sweat of the skin is not good for mother of pearl because it has an acid component.















