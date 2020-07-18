The gold of Loto Preziosi











In the Italian gold district, in the Arezzo area, Loto Preziosi is one of the companies with the greatest tradition: in fact, it is about to turn half a century. Almost 50 years ago Giuseppe Aramini has founded, together with his wife, the company specialized in the processing of jewelry, especially gold. The company’s specialty, which is now led by the son of the founder, Tiziano Aramini, is a vast assortment of earrings, chokers, bracelets and brooches, pendants, rings, parures with and without semi-precious stones and super-light articles.



Loto Preziosi, however, has become famous above all for earrings with semiprecious stones, which have helped popularize the brand and gain the consensus that has allowed the company to grow. The production of gold jewelry places the company among the main realities of the Arezzo district. But not only for the ability to mass-produce jewels: his best pieces, for example, manage to be selected among the design creations, as happened some time ago with a bracelet, among the winners of Premiére at OroArezzo.



















