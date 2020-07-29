The rare jewels of Sabba











Mysterious and refined: the jewels of Alessandro Sabbatini with his Sabba brand ♦ ︎

Very reserved, practically invisible. If there would were no jewels that he produced, about 40 a year, Alessandro Sabbatini could be considered a ghost. But the designer is alive, young (just over thirty years old) and refined. The jewels with his trademark, Sabba, you can find they practically only from Fd Gallery in New York. But often rings and earrings are bought by collectors who book them in advance (we have already write here).

Sabbatini perfected his profession in Carnet and Cartier. And he did not want to get off those peaks. Handmade creations, stones of the highest quality, always different pieces: it is what awaits, punctually satisfied, her fans. Not only. It also uses difficult-to-work materials, such as titanium, which give lightness. Obviously all this is not free. For her jewelry, get ready to sign a check start for 40,000 to 60,000 dollars, up to 500,000 for the most precious jewels. Lavinia Andorno











