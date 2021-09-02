









More 300 brands will be present, coming from 15 countries and with 25% of foreign nationality including Greece, Spain, France, India and Turkey at Homi Fashion & Jewels (18-20 September). In addition to the physical presence, the event also organized an online version, with the creation of a digital community made up of over 450 brands active all year round under the hashtag #befashionandjewels.



Homi is dedicated to bijou, trendy jewelery and fashion accessories and takes place in Rho Fiera Milano, at the same time as Micam, the international footwear fair, Mipel, dedicated to leather goods and TheOneMilano Special featured by Micam Milano, women’s haute-à-porter (19 to 21 September). Scheduled in the Style fashion jewels XXL section, with long and showy earrings with a refined design and made of different materials. The trend includes metal, silver and goldplated chains and men’s jewelry.