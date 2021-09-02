ANELLI, vetrina — September 2, 2021 at 5:00 am

Sarah Ho’s surprising plots




The innovations offered by technology also serve to change the creative path. As in the case of the new collection of the London designer Sarah Ho. In recent months, she says, she has also learned to draw with the iPad. Not only that: she shared her sketches of her with her on Instagram, soliciting feedback and advice. The result is called Bright Young Things, a new collection where Sarah Ho shows off all her virtuosity for jewelry.

Mirage Ring, con peridoto e diamanti incastonati in una lega di titanio e alluminio
The collection uses a wide range of colored gems, but a world of its own is built around each one, with the help of gold and enamel. According to those who know her well, the textures that characterize some pieces are a legacy of Sara Ho’s experience in the world of fashion, in her previous professional life. Another innovation is the use of a new metal alloy that combines titanium and aluminum, light but resistant materials. The metal has also been oxidized to achieve new shades. They are particularly elaborate and rich pieces also for the material used. Prices, on average, range between 11,000 and 15,000 pounds.
Laguna Ring, con acquamarina da 5,62 carati e diamanti incastonati in lega titanio alluminio blu cobalto
Anello con tormalina, smeraldi, oro giallo, smalto, diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo, smalto arancio, berillo giallo, turchese, diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa, smalto giallo, morganiti, opali, diamanti
Anello in oro rosa, smalto rosa neon, rubellite, madreperla, rubini, diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa con zaffiri star, opali e diamanti
