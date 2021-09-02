









The innovations offered by technology also serve to change the creative path. As in the case of the new collection of the London designer Sarah Ho. In recent months, she says, she has also learned to draw with the iPad. Not only that: she shared her sketches of her with her on Instagram, soliciting feedback and advice. The result is called Bright Young Things, a new collection where Sarah Ho shows off all her virtuosity for jewelry.



The collection uses a wide range of colored gems, but a world of its own is built around each one, with the help of gold and enamel. According to those who know her well, the textures that characterize some pieces are a legacy of Sara Ho’s experience in the world of fashion, in her previous professional life. Another innovation is the use of a new metal alloy that combines titanium and aluminum, light but resistant materials. The metal has also been oxidized to achieve new shades. They are particularly elaborate and rich pieces also for the material used. Prices, on average, range between 11,000 and 15,000 pounds.