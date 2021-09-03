









The threads of life are difficult to decipher. And, sometimes, they surprise. For example, a new story of a completely different kind can arise from a tragic event. This is the case of Anzie Jewelry, founded by a Canadian woman, Anzie Stein. Before becoming involved in jewelry, Anzie was an established artist and created paintings and engravings. Her husband Barry, however, was diagnosed with cancer. From that experience came the idea of ​​creating a line of jewelry to help raise funds for those affected by the disease. This was in 1999.



The business then continued successfully in Montreal and today the designer is joined by her two daughters, Jaclyn and Joanna. The jewels are simple and cheerful, to be worn every day, in the classic style of everyday luxury. Anzie Jewelry’s style is defined as eclectic, reflecting the spirit of Montreal and the classic French woman who is effortlessly chic. The jewels are small in size, which makes it possible to wear several at the same time. The jewels are in 14 or 18 carat gold, or in silver, with diamonds, multicolored sapphires or semi-precious stones such as turquoise or moonstone.