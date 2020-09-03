Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition confirmed











Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition in Milan is a fair dedicated to bijoux that challenges the stops of other events (excluding Voice Vicenzaoro). The Made in Italy jewelery, in fact, will be present from 19 to 22 September at Fiera Milano (Rho), with 150 brands. The covid emergency, however, has not been forgotten: the protocols put in place by the fair concern access to and stay at the fair at 360 degrees. Among the measures adopted, in addition to the revised digital entry methods, the guidelines for the management of visitor flows were further refined: from the registration phases, to the arrival at the exhibition centers, passing through the cleaning rules and hygiene, but also through wider and more regular structured routes that can guide the visitor inside the pavilions, common areas and refreshment points.



Furthermore, the Homi edition is also phygital, that is, both a physical and digital experience. The physical visitor will have access to the event app, an access channel for all digital services, Wayfinding (orientation system within the exhibition center), digital signage & totem for orientation in the district, smart lunch and delivery service restaurants in the exhibition center, Fiera Pay (e-payment to make access increasingly cashless, open agenda for the 1: 1 physical meeting with online exhibitors. The digital visitor will also have a 3D map with the possibility to visit the exhibition center online, an open agenda for online meetings with exhibitors, webinars & live chat with online participation in meetings and seminars, event blogs and consultation of multimedia materials created ad hoc.

















