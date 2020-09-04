The diamond mask by Jacob & Co











There is an accessory that all women have had in their bags for a few months. No, it’s not sunglasses or a make-up set. It is the mask that the evil covid has forced everyone to keep at hand, or rather, of the nose. After the blue or white masks in the classic color used by doctors and nurses, the colored masks, with floral or geometric motifs, most appreciated by women, have appeared. Now, however, it is possible to take another leap forward thanks to the diamond mask.



The idea comes from Jacob & Co, a New York Maison founded by Jacob Arabo in 1986. The brand, specializing in luxury jewelry, has created the Diamond Face Mask. It is composed of an 18-karat white gold link studded with 3,040 round-cut white diamonds, weighing over 73 carats. The idea is defined by the Maison as a way to escape the ordinary world and enjoy the extravagance. But beware, the Diamond Face Mask is designed to be worn over a real face mask. Fortunately, it weighs little: 156.9 grams, even if it has a price not exactly within everyone’s reach: $ 250,000.

















