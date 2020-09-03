New Face Cube tennis bracelets by Recarlo











Black diamonds in contrast with the white ones. And band rings that hide invisible micro springs inside them, which allow the jewel to widen by approximately three sizes, with the thanks of those who find their hands a little swollen in the evening. Recarlo launched the Face Cube collection just a year ago, in 2019, but now it updates the jewelry line with new proposals. In particular, the Maison of Valenza has added new tennis bracelets with an original shape. Those with a chain, in particular, are to be considered an alternative to classic tennis bracelets.



In jewels there is always the contrast between white and black diamonds, which follow each other in a continuous line until leaving room for a white gold chain, which allows you to adjust the fit. To complete the Face Cube collection by Recarlo there are also the tennis necklaces in the full diamond or partially recessed version, made in three variants of carat weight (and, of course, price).

















