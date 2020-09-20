Artlinea bespoke











The novelties of Artlinea for the autumn-winter season: jewels that can be personalized with names and letters of the alphabet ♦

Near Arezzo, one of the Italian jewelry districts, Artlinea was born in 1983. The founder, Doriano Martinelli, then left the leadership to his son Alberto, who now leads the goldsmith company. It is one of those realities capable of moving from the design of the jewels to their creation, while many other brands design the collections, and then outsource the production. To do this Artlinea has invested in technology, machines and training. Part of the production is destined for other companies who commission Artlinea to create their collections.



But the most innovative aspect is what economists call just in time, a system invented for cars and now also intended for jewelry. Basically, the single ring, necklace or bracelet is made materially only after the customer has ordered it online. This allows purchasers to obtain perfectly customized earrings, bracelets or necklaces of the desired size and gem. For example, Artlinea offers a collection with names or letters of the alphabet that is completely customizable: an 18-karat gold slave bracelet can be personalized with a name or letters and with the addition of diamonds in color G purity VS: in this case it costs € 1,120. But the same model can also be obtained in silver and cubic zirconia for a price of 120 euros.

















