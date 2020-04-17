How to spend a little for a diamond ring











How to spend as little as possible on a diamond ring? If you want to buy a ring, here are the tips not to spend too much and choose well ♦

When you give at her an engagement ring or, in any case, an important jewel to your partner, girlfriend or wife, you don’t have to be stingy. A jewel lasts over time and is something that she will often look at, and think of you every time (or almost) she wears it. In short, it is better to put your hand in your wallet and choose well. Also, keep in mind that you are going to give (or buy) a precious object: it is a small investment that could become useful in case of difficulty. It will be easier to sell a ring with a beautiful diamond, of good workmanship, rather than a ring of a few euros or dollars.

1 The choice of metal. The classic white, yellow or pink 18-karat gold is the metal most used for rings. Well polished silver is a good alternative, but it needs continuous maintenance, that is to be cleaned often, because it change color and tends to oxidize: when it becomes black or green does not make a good impression. An alternative is gold with a smaller number of carats: you can get up to 9. The price, in this case, drops considerably, but it is still gold. Beware, though: in a ring with stone the cost of gold does not affect a lot the total price. Another alternative is to look for a design ring that combines a precious stone with a cheap metal, such as steel. But design has to be really special.

2 Diamonds that cost less. Let’s say it right away: you do not have to choose poor stones. The certificate of a gemological institute, which is usually issued for stones above 0.3 carats, is a guarantee. Remember also how to choose diamonds (the tips here). But it is possible, however, to look for diamonds that are cheaper than others. For example, brilliant cut (round) is the one most used for solitaire rings, engagement classics. It is, however, even the most expensive cut. A less frequent cut diamond can save you a quarter of the price. Two ideas: the diamonds cushion or Asscher cut make a lot of carat and are cheaper. Even cuts such as marquise, oval or emerald may be less expensive, in proportion to the carat. Another tip: choose a carat that is not a simple number. For example, a 0.44 carat diamond will be much cheaper than a 0.50-carat stone, and it will have the same effect.

3 The color of money. Money has a color when it comes to diamonds. If you want to spend a lot, choose the colored stones: yellow diamonds, pink, red and blue ones blow, but they are expensive. And they are very expensive even the colorless ones, especially brilliant cut, if they are of good quality. There are, however, diamonds that cost less. They are those brown, champagne, gray, black (but those heated, we talked about here). Their cost is also lower by 40% compared to the more transparent white diamonds. Federico Graglia























